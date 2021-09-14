Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

