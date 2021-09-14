Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Ameresco stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,009. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

