American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,936 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

