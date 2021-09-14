American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,294,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

