American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

