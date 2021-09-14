American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.