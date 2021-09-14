American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 6,303 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.14. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

