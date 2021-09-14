American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NovoCure by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NovoCure by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $12,644,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NovoCure by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,590.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average is $170.68.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

