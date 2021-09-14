American Century Companies Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 81.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

