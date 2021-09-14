American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,368,961 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

