American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stake Lessened by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,792 shares during the period. American Outdoor Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $19,515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

AOUT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $352.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

