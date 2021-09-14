American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is expanding steadily and increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, which assure a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in the electricity and water infrastructure upgrade. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company depends on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. Also, the utility operates in a highly-regulated environment. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties. Moreover, its aging pipelines heighten the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

AWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,372. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 75.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

