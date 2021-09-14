American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $316.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $294.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.