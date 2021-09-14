American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 207,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

