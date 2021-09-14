AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $8,127,404. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.