Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $158,065.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

