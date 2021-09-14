Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,658 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

