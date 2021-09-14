Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 860 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 361,849 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,798. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

