Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $146,000 Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

