Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 86.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

