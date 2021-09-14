Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

