Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the highest is $3.16. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,466,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $26,262,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.16. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

