Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

