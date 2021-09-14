Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.62 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.