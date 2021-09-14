Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. BGSF posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.