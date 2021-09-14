Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 105,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

