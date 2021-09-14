Analysts Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $446.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce sales of $446.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.60 million and the highest is $447.30 million. Clarivate posted sales of $284.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CLVT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,934. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

