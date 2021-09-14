Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 1,961,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,260. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

