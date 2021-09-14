Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $468.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.05 million and the highest is $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,679. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

