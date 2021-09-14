Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NYSE:GXO opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

