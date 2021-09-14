Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 2,606,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,235. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.