Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,007,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 4,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

