Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $2.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $143.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

