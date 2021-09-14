Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIOX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 4,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,122. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

