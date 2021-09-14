Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

