Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

