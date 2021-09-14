Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $69.00

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACA shares. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.