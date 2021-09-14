Analysts Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $80.00

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. 3,276,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,913. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,729,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.