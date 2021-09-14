Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $53.83

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

