Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,656 shares.The stock last traded at $41.82 and had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.