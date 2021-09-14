Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.7% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,686,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $504,852,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,760,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.