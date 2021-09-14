Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

