Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

