Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE AIT opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.