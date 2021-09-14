Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

APLT stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.