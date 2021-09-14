ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Trading Up 3.1%

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.75. Approximately 3,539,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,065,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

