Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSPT. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.75.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

