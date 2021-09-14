Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $20.25

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $20.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $235,189 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.