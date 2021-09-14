Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,857.51 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,422.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

