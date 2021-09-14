Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

